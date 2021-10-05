ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. 3,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.14. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $38.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after purchasing an additional 780,033 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after buying an additional 549,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 422,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,323,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,335 shares during the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADC Therapeutics (ADCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.