Curecoin Price Hits $0.0872 on Top Exchanges (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $2.20 million and $729.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.00340167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000870 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,285,099 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

