Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Copa reported earnings per share of ($2.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Copa by 1,244.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,608,000 after purchasing an additional 946,427 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,130,000 after purchasing an additional 808,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Copa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,560,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at $30,700,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPA traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.64. 7,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Copa has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.