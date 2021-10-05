$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $701.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

ICLR stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,779. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $301.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.10 and its 200-day moving average is $227.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ICON Public by 106.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

