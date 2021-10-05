-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:FREY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,863. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.13.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

