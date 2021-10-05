Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post $1.68 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.71. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Amundi acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,227,766,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after buying an additional 397,949 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.89. 28,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,055. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

