Zacks: Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to report $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.88. State Street posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 1.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in State Street by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.75. 79,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,369. State Street has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

