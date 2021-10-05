Analysts Anticipate J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.28. J2 Global posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.61 to $9.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $10.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.40.

JCOM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.89. 8,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,490. J2 Global has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.36.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media.

