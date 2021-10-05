Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.24. Pfizer posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,598,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.