The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,683,200 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 13,726,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,012,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

The Green Organic Dutchman stock remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. 461,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,337. The Green Organic Dutchman has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.15.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 354.98%.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis.

