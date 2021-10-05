The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.41

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $970.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $93.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 511,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 271.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.