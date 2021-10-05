Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

Several research firms have commented on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

