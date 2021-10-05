Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.46

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.46 and last traded at C$19.45, with a volume of 16599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERV. Raymond James cut shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of C$300.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.08.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

