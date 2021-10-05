Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.46

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.46 and last traded at C$19.45, with a volume of 16599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERV. Raymond James cut shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of C$300.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.08.

About Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

