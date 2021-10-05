Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 141,605 shares.The stock last traded at $26.68 and had previously closed at $26.29.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $974.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $244,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,405 shares of company stock worth $6,121,158 in the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

