Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VLOUF traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226. Vallourec has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

