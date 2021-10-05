Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,273,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 81,286 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $142,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.01. 161,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,761. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

