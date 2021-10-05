Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritage Homes have outperformed its industry year to date. The company’s successful execution of strategic initiatives to boost profitability and focus on entry-level LiVE.NOW homes bode well. Furthermore, Meritage Homes’ strategy to target entry-level buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance over the long haul. Improving housing market prospects backed by low mortgage rates and increased demand for single family homes in low density areas is likely to aid Meritage Homes in upcoming quarters. Backed by solid housing market dynamics, the company has raised its 2021 guidance. However, rising material and labor costs are growing concerns. Also, lately the company witnessed shortage of some home building materials due to the ongoing pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

NYSE MTH traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $97.86. 4,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after buying an additional 46,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

