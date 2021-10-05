JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,441. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,044 shares of company stock worth $1,650,455.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

