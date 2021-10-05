Analysts Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.19. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,687,002. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,790,000 after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,846,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,032. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

