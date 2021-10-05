BENQI Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, BENQI has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $40.97 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00061584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00111146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00138154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.39 or 0.99498741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.73 or 0.06650431 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

