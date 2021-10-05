EveryCoin (EVY) Reaches One Day Volume of $158,716.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EveryCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $274,801.56 and $158,716.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00255496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00110703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013212 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin (EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

