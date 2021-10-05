Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report $4.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.74 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $18.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.09 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.73. 30,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,685. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

