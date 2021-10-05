Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,496 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,443 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. 898,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,496,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

