Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Post $0.79 EPS

Brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $0.46. Valero Energy reported earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 168.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $74.23. 231,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

