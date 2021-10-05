Analysts Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT at $189.00

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $160.59. The company had a trading volume of 158,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,694. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day moving average is $167.67. The company has a market cap of $422.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.