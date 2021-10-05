Alaethes Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.4% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,132 shares of company stock worth $158,225,648. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.53.

NYSE LLY traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.88. 27,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $220.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.95 and its 200-day moving average is $221.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

