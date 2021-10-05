NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the August 31st total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

NuVista Energy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 99,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,104. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

