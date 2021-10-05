QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Down 39.1% in September

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 322.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, August 16th.

QinetiQ Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

