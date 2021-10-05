QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Down 39.1% in September

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 322.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.