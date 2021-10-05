Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post sales of $334.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.15 million and the highest is $337.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $261.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $370,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,282 shares of company stock worth $14,687,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,032. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $103.28 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

