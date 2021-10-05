Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,872,000 after buying an additional 29,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.05. 1,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,643. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

