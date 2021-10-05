Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $$1.67 on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

