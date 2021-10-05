Ï„Bitcoin Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $5,226.89 or 0.10332753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $55,325.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00061588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00109746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00138176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,401.47 or 0.99635886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.03 or 0.06646208 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002752 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

