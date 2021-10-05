Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.2% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 556,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566,054. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

