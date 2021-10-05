Brokerages Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT at $35.30

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.90.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after acquiring an additional 664,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 374,708 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 569,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

