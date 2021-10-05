BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 48.6% in September

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
DSM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,748. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.