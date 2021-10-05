BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 48.6% in September

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DSM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,748. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 87.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 534,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

