SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Up 49.2% in September

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the August 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE SLQT traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. 18,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other SelectQuote news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SelectQuote by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after buying an additional 2,920,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 1,744,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $47,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
