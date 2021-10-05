SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Up 49.2% in September

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the August 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE SLQT traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. 18,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other SelectQuote news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SelectQuote by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after buying an additional 2,920,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 1,744,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $47,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

