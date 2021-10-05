First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE FEO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,976. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

