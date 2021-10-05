McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 2.3% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 10.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.16. 14,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,514. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.