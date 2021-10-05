Karp Capital Management Corp Has $2.75 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.04. The company had a trading volume of 87,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.03. The company has a market capitalization of $442.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.