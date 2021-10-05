Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.21. The company had a trading volume of 176,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,768. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $323.72 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.