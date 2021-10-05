Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $828,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,620,000 after acquiring an additional 136,657 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 591,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,106,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

