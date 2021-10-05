Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.96. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

