OMG Network Achieves Market Cap of $2.19 Billion (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and $1.56 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 76.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $15.63 or 0.00031114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00337756 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

