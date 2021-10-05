Brokerages Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,711. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

