Stacks Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48.84 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $48.84 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00061659 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00126933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00109943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00138170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,978,890 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

