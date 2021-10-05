Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Invests $2.83 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. DraftKings makes up about 1.7% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 94.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,810,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,071,550 shares of company stock worth $276,769,624. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. 270,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,019,153. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

