Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 29,584 shares.The stock last traded at $45.42 and had previously closed at $44.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

