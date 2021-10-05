Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Christopher Nardecchia Sells 704 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Nardecchia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87.

On Friday, July 16th, Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $5.47 on Tuesday, hitting $298.22. 8,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $226.23 and a one year high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

