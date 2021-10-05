ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,800 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 376,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ARC Document Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,844. The stock has a market cap of $125.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.44. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,189 shares of company stock worth $153,943. 16.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 121,461 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

