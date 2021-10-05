Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Integrated BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 8,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,494. Integrated BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $31.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.