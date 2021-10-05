Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Integrated BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 8,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,494. Integrated BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $31.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

